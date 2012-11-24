‘iCarly’ & Miranda Cosgrove Say ‘iGoodbye’ To Fans With Series Finale

Courtesy of Nickelodeon

It’s a sad day for Nickelodeon fans as ‘iCarly’ ended its seven season run on Nov. 23 with a heart-wrenching series finale. Plus, Miranda Cosgrove reacts to the series finale!

Carly Shay’s (Miranda Cosgrove) days have sadly come to an end as iCarly’s series finale episode “iGoodbye” aired on Friday Nov. 23.

The final episode of iCarly was the perfect blend of sweet goodbyes and ridiculous comedy that made the show such a hit for the last five years.

In the series’ swan song, Carly revealed that her father, who was been in the military for the entirety of the series, wasn’t able to return for a father-daughter dance. In a shocking twist, he made it back, but had to return to Italy that very same night. That’s when he got the idea of having Carly join him, so the family reunion turned into a goodbye party as Carly left to live with her dad while her friends stayed behind. So sad.

“Watched iGoodbye with the cast tonight. Just wanted to say thanks to all of them and [executive producer Dan Schneider] for all the great memories :)” Miranda tweeted on Nov. 24.

In May 2012, Dan told TVGuide.com, “Everyone at iCarly has been like family to me for five years. When we film our very last scene, there will be a lot of crying, I know. But I also know that in television, you don’t want to over-stay your welcome. I want to go out the way we are — on a creative high-note.”

— Chris Rogers

