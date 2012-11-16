‘X Factor’s Jennel Garcia Angry She Followed Demi Lovato’s Advice

Courtesy of Fox

After Jennel’s shocking elimination from ‘The X Factor’ on Nov. 15, she vowed that it’s ‘time for me to show the world who I really am.’ Distraught, she admitted she felt Demi turned her into something she wasn’t and audiences didn’t like it. Do you think Demi was a poor mentor to Jennel?

Jennel Garcia became the latest victim to get the ax from The X Factor, as the judges chose to save Paige Thomas instead of her after a dramatic sing off. Jennel, who has vowed to pursue her dream of becoming a star, says that she now wants to shake off the image that she was given by her mentor Demi Lovato, as she feels she “was letting Demi do what she wanted.” Meow!

Jennel told HollywoodLife.com, “The makeup; the hair; the heels; that wasn’t necessarily me and I was letting Demi do what she wanted, and I was going to listen to her no matter what because she’s my mentor and I trust her.”

Jennel also regrets not pushing Demi more on the song choice of “Proud Mary,” which she believes is the reason why she was went home.

“I really put up a fight about singing ‘Proud Mary’ because the other song we were working on was ‘You Oughta Know’ by Alanis Morissette, which is way more me than ‘Proud Mary,’ but everyone disagreed and said ‘Proud Mary’ was the one. Clearly it was not, so I was right. I should’ve stuck up for myself more. I should have given them a piece of my mind, much more than I did, but I didn’t because I wanted to be good and cooperative.”

Wow – Jennel is so open about her disappointment with Demi’s choices. While she says she trusted her mentor, she seems to be leaving the blame for her elimination in Demi’s hands. Is this fair?

Jennel, in spite of the outcome, says that this is not the end for her. “My voice is going to be heard. I’m going to fight for what I’ve worked for my whole life.” We wish you luck, but whatever you do next Jennel, just don’t bite the hand that fed you!

What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers? Do you think it is Demi’s fault that Jennel went home? Should Jennel be blaming Demi?

Subscribe To Us On YouTube!



Watch More ENTV Videos!

— Reporting by Billy Nilles, Written by Eleanore Hutch

More X Factor News:

JavaScript is required to load the comments.