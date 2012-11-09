Is Robert Pattinson Smoking Too Many Electronic Cigarettes?

FameFlynet

We are so happy that Rob has given up cigarettes, but should we now be concerned that the Twilight stud is smoking too many electronic cigarettes? HollywoodLife.com has all the EXCLUSIVE details on Rob’s new love affair.

Even though Robert Pattinson quit smoking cigarettes, he still may be putting his health in danger by smoking so many electronic cigarettes. Maybe he should go cold turkey on all cigarette smoking like Kristen Stewart did.

A source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively, “Rob confessed that he smokes four electronic cigarettes a day. One e-cigg typically lasts two days. He is smoking e-cigarrettes 24/7. Of course it’s better than smoking regular cigarettes, but it’s still not that healthy.”

“Rob mentioned that he may try hypnotherapy, but that right now he’s not willing to let go of everything involved with smoking–like puffing and holding the e-cigg. He says even though it’s not a ‘real’ cigarette, it calms his nerves,” said the source.

What is Rob so nervous about? Losing Kristen again? And where does he buy his e-cigs?

“Rob wants to be just as normal as can be, even though he’s such a huge star,” said the souce. “Rob says he buys his e-cigs at 7-Eleven.”

Are you worried that Rob is smoking too many electronic cigarettes, HollywoodLifers?

–Reporting by Sandra Clark

