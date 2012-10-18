Selena Gomez Tweets Support For Pakistani Activitst Malala Yousafzai

Getty, FameFlynet

After 14-year-old Malala Yousafzai was gunned down by the Taliban for promoting girls’ education, Selena took her position as UNICEF Ambassador to spread awareness of Malala’s story and children’s right to education.

“Please honor Malala Yousafzai by spreading her message of children’s right to an education #StandWithMalala,” Selena tweeted on Oct. 12.

Selena was appointed as an ambassador for UNICEF in 2009 to promote early childhood education and development, and is now using Malala’s brave story to spread awareness.

Other celebs showed their support for Malala, including Nas, Ewan McGregor, and Lana del Ray. And many of Selena’s fans changed their twitter profile pic to one of Malala and tweeted out their support.

“Thank you for spreading the word. Love you,” @WeasleyPride wrote in reply to Selena.

Malala remains stable in the U.K. hospital where she is currently being treated for the gunshot wounds she suffered to her head and neck. She was flown from Pakistan after medical professionals believed she would receive better care in England.

On Oct. 9, the 14-year-old was shot at point-blank range for speaking out against the Taliban and promoting the education of young girls — she blogged about her views for an award-winning blog for the BBC under a pen name. The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have taken responsibility for the shootings, and have promised to target her again if she survives the attack.

— Christina Stiehl

