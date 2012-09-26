‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Shocker: Which Major Character Was Killed Off?

Courtesy of FX

Warning: Stop reading if you don’t want to know who was killed on ‘Sons of Anarchy.’

Wondering why Kurt Sutter was trending on Twitter last night? It might have something to do with the fact that the Sons of Anarchy creator decided to suddenly kill off one of the show’s most beloved characters — and fans were not happy about it. So which biker bit the bullet on the Sept. 25 episode? Drumroll please…

Opie (Ryan Hurst)!

Here’s how he met his tragic end: Pope (Harold Perrineau) worked out a deal with Jax (Charlie Hunnam), forcing him choose which of the Sons would enter a behind-bars death match. Ever the valiant hero, Opie decided to attack one of the prison guards, essentially volunteering himself to fight. Though he gave it his all, and seemed to stand a pretty good chance, he was eventually beaten to death by a lead pipe. (For a more in-depth analysis of last night’s episode, check out the recap on HollywoodLife.com‘s sister site TVLine.)

As you might imagine, fans immediately took to Twitter to express their outrage:

“@sutterink i absolutely hate you,” tweeted user @dmpullen.

“@sutterink DAMN YOU!” added @WaltonsCastro.

Even Avenged Sevenfold drummer Mike Portnoy joined the mob: “I cannot believe what I just watched…why @sutterink why????????”

UPDATE: Kurt spoke with reporters Sept. 26, explaining why he decided to kill Opie.

Were you shocked by Opie’s sudden death? Do you think it was a huge mistake, or will it make for good drama moving forward? Drop us a comment with your thoughts on the dearly departed.

— Andy Swift

