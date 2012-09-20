Kristen Stewart’s ‘Breaking Dawn’ Co-Star Mocks Her In New Movie

Courtesy of Summit

Anna Kendrick is hilarious in the upcoming a cappella comedy ‘Pitch Perfect’ — and it seems like she got inspiration to play the sullen and grouchy lead by copying K-Stew!

Kristen Stewart has had a difficult time reviving her public image after she cheated on Robert Pattinson, and now an old friend seems to be poking fun at her in a new comedy!

Kristen, 22, appears to be the subject of ridicule in Pitch Perfect, an upcoming movie about the hidden world of collegiate a cappella singers. I saw an advance screening, and I SWEAR Anna Kendrick was poking fun at Kristen and her Breaking Dawn character, Bella, throughout the movie!

Need proof? Check out some of the similarities between Anna’s character Becca and Kristen, as well as Bella:

Anna’s character is named Becca and Kristen’s is named Bella — they’re so similar! The a cappella group that Becca is a part of is called The Barden Bellas! Becca is styled in the same way Kristen is in real life: black nail polish, a sour expression, casual hand-me-down clothes — and it’s all topped off with straight, dark locks! Becca is a music lover who is often lost in her headphones, as Kristen always is! Kristen has a great singing voice, but she’s often to shy to show it off unless she’s coaxed into it — just like Becca! Becca’s love interest complains about how she is always pushing people away — much like Kristen did when she cheated on 26-year-old Rob! The fidgety and mumble-filled way Becca carries herself is SO reminiscent of Kristen in interviews!

You’ll have to see Pitch Perfect when it comes out on October 5 and let us know if YOU think Anna is poking fun at Kristen!

Do YOU think Anna is impersonating Kristen, HollywoodLifers?

— William Earl

