Sarah Ferguson: Topless Photos of Kate Middleton Are ‘Devastating’

From one Duchess to another! The Duchess of York feels Kate’s pain after topless photos were released last week — Sarah Ferguson experienced a similar situation 20 years ago! Read on for more details.

Sarah Ferguson has expressed “total sympathy” for Kate Middleton after topless photos of the Duchess of Cambridge were revealed last week!

“I have been there and know what it’s like,” the Duchess of York, 52, told the U.K.’s Daily Mail. “Everyone is entitled to privacy. It is a devastating invasion of one’s personal inner space. It is deplorable, abhorrent and despicable.”

Twenty years ago, Sarah was photographed topless while sunbathing at a remote villa in the South of France. Sarah was photographed getting her toes sucked by American businessman John Bryan while lying poolside in August 1992.

Despite Kate’s photo scandal, Sarah believes Kate should continue with her Royal duties including a nine-day Diamond Jubilee tour of South East Asia and the South Pacific.

“She is a beautiful young woman doing a great job for the country,” Sarah continued. “Why should she be stripped of that moment with her husband?”

What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers? Will these images hurt Kate’s image?

