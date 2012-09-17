Justin Bieber Reveals His Future Plans In New Book

FameFlynet

Winning a Grammy? Becoming an actor? Marrying Selena? Find out what Justin wants to do in the future!

In his new book Just Getting Started, Justin Bieber opens up about what his plans for the future are and what he hopes to accomplish!

Justin writes,”A lot of people have asked me what I think my future looks like. I really don’t know how to answer them. I am still so young and have a lot I still want to do. When I think about the future, I hope to someday win a Grammy (or two), and maybe do a little more acting. I enjoy the process of making great music, from writing to recording to performing, and hope to keep on doing that too.”

Of course, sweet Justin couldn’t talk about his plans for his career without mentioning how much he adores his fans!

“You never now where life will lead, but one thing I know for sure, thanks to all of you, is that it’s been one heck of a ride so far! I know we will have many more journeys and stories together, but as those begin I just need you to know that you all are the reason that I believe. You all are the reason that I am where I am, and even when times are tough, you all make every moment worthwhile. So to put it simply, I just have two words for you….THANK YOU!”

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think the future holds for Justin? Tell us below!

— Jenny Pickard

More Justin Bieber News:

JavaScript is required to load the comments.