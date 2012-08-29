Suri Cruise’s Diva Demand: 1 AM Cupcakes On Golden Platter

The 6-year-old is so accustomed to a high-end lifestyle, she makes outrageous requests for fresh-baked cupcakes on fine china! Read on to find out what else she is spoiled with.

Katie Holmes must have a tough time saying “no” to daughter Suri Cruise, 6. When the little diva asks for snacks in the middle of the night, she gets them — and pretty much anything else she wants!

“Suri has eaten at the most luxurious restaurants in the world and loves fine, gold-plated china,” a source close to the family told Star magazine. “She’s even been known to demand cupcakes on a golden platter at 1 a.m.”

Suri also has her own credit card, and has free rein to charge whatever she pleases!

“Suri loves credit cards,” the source said, “so Katie added Suri’s name to one of her cards and lets her use it to buy candy each week.”

With a $150,000 collection of shoes, it’s no wonder Tom Cruise‘s youngest daughter has acquired a taste for the finer things in life, and is used to having anything she desires at her fingertips.

As much as Katie has been trying to give her daughter a normal life in NYC, it’s going to take a lot more to break the little girl of her diva ways.

What do YOU think of Suri’s demands HollyMoms?

— Christina Stiehl

More Suri Cruise news: