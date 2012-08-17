‘Jane By Design’ Canceled By ABC Family

Courtesy of ABC Family

‘Jane By Design’ won’t return for a second season, ABC Family confirms.

It’s with much sadness that I report ABC Family has decided not to renew Jane By Design. The decision was announced Aug. 17, on the heels of several other series — Bunheads, Melissa & Joey, Baby Daddy and Switched at Birth — receiving new season and back-order pickups.

The show’s first season ended with Jane (Erica Dasher) finally getting caught by boss Gray (Andie MacDowell) for being in high school, after spending the series posing as her adult assistant. She had also finally acknowledged her feelings for best-friend Billy (Nick Roux).

Several of the shows stars thanked fans for their support over Twitter:

“Thank you so much for everything!!!” Jane herself, Erica, tweeted. “It was incredible and you all are the best part of that experience. Love love love”

Rowly Dennis, who played hot-shot British design Jeremy, tweeted: “Sorry guys, no more Jane By Design.”

Bryan Dechart, who played Gray’s nephew Eli, tweeted: “You guys are incredible and we truly appreciate your support. Eli’s gone, I’m not. :-)”

Are you bummed about the end of Jane By Design? Vote below, then drop me a comment with your strongest reactions, fondest memories, and most effective coping mechanisms.

— Andy Swift

