‘Jane By Design’ Season 2: A New Guy For Jane & More I Want To See

Courtesy of ABC Family

What do YOU want to see when ‘Jane By Design’ (hopefully) returns to ABC Family for its second season?

It’s been seven whole days since Jane By Design aired its summer finale cliffhanger, and although the future of the series — much like Jane’s (Erica Dasher) future at Donovan Decker — remains unconfirmed, I’m hearing that a second season is likely. So why not start compiling a wish list of all the things I’d like to see in season two?

1. An available, age-appropriate guy for Jane: I think we can all agree Jane has terrible luck with guys. Between unavailable-best-friend Billy (Nick Roux) and older-co-worker Eli (Bryan Dechart), Jane’s love life was pretty much lose-lose at the end of season one. She just needs to find a nice guy her own age so she can finally get her groove back! Perhaps round two with Nick (Matt Atkinson)?

2. More Jeremy/India drama: It was cute the way India (India de Beaufort) followed Jeremy (Rowly Dennis) to London to win him back, but I hope that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of the fireworks between them. Their relationship has always been fueled by tension, which is what made them so much fun to watch together. Maybe Jeremy will catch wind of India’s little romp with Eli! (Cue the fireworks.)

3. Babies for Ben & Rita: Since none of the other couples seem to be able to get their act together on this show, it would be nice for Ben (David Clayton Rogers) and Rita (Smith Cho) to serve as a good example for their fellow lovers. Creator April Blair told me this is her “favorite couple on the show,” so hopefully it can be smooth sailing from here on out. Plus, can you imagine Ben with a baby? Swoon.

4. More of Jane’s worlds colliding: The season may have ended with Gray (Andie MacDowell) and Eli confronting Jane at school, but let’s face it — Jane will probably find a way out of this mess, just like she’s done countless times before. Still, I never get tired of seeing her worlds come together with disastrous results. Remember when Billy helped Jane with the party at Gray’s house? Or when India and Jeremy were let loose in the hallways of Jane’s school? I want more of those situations.

5. Gray needs to stay: I know Andie is starring in the pilot for Hallmark Channel’s new series Cedar Cove, but I really hope she stays with Jane. So much of the show’s drama relies on Gray — Jane being her assistant, Eli being her nephew, India gunning for her job, etc. — and I’m not sure how it could all work without her. Plus, they’d have to reshoot the opening title sequence. And that just seems like a lot of work.

OK, your turn to talk: If Jane gets a second season, what do YOU want to see happen? Drop me a comment with your wishes and predictions!

— Andy Swift

Follow @AndySwift

More Jane By Design News: