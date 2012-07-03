Kate Middleton Dissed & Demoted By The Queen – Prince William Devastated

Poor Kate! The Queen is furious that the popular Royal newlywed is stealing HER spotlight and she’s out to remind her that she’s not a born Royal – so there! Here’s what she’s done!

Kate Middleton – don’t outshine Queen Elizabeth! That’s what Kate is finding out the hard way after her husband Prince William‘s grandmother just gave her the Royal equivalent of a smackdown!

Just after the Queen’s Royal Jubilee celebrating her 60 years on the throne, Elizabeth II issued an official revision of The Royal Household Order of Precedence and Kate, 30 is now required to curtsy to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson‘s two daughters, Princess Beatrice, 23, and Princess Eugenia, 22.

And she has to do that whether they’re in public or private, and all because the princesses – infamous for their insane fascinators at the Royal Wedding – were born Royals, while Kate is only a commoner.

Making this even more humiliating – according to Life & Style magazine – Kate isn’t required to curtsy to Beatrice and Eugenia when she’s with her husband, William. Talk about making Kate feel like an appendage.

“It’s a total humiliation for Kate,” a source in Kate and William’s social circle told Life & Style magazine. “It’s like a demotion for her in the royal family, and the queen is the one who ordered this.”

So what’s set off this Royal attack on Kate? It seems that Kate has committed two sins in the Queen’s eyes. #1) Her popularity has eclipsed the Queen, just like William’s mother, Princess Diana‘s did – and the Queen was infuriated by Diana, the “People’s Princess.” Now, she wants the upper hand over Kate.

The Queen wants to nip Kate’s confidence right in the bud and not have her get too carried away with all the popular attention she’s received. In other words, she’s jealous and she’s exercising some royal retaliation.

#2) The Queen is outraged by Kate’s sometimes expensive wardrobe. Even though Kate is infamous for re-wearing her clothes and wearing $89 and $200 dresses, her occasional pricey splurge has put the Queen’s Royal nose out of joint.

She’s upset about expensive gowns like a $4500 Jenny Packham gorgeous jade gown or $1850, stunning red Alexander McQueen dress.

Prince William is apparently freaked out about his grandmother’s new edict and her behavior. The future heir witnessed the “pain and anguish his mom went through,” at the hands of the Queen and he will not stand by and allow Kate to be unhappy.

Furthermore, he and Kate must feel so unappreciated by the ungrateful Queen who apparently asked the young couple to delay trying for a baby until after her jubilee.

She didn’t want a new royal bump being the star attraction of the event – instead of her Royalness.

Let’s hope that William – the future king – speaks up sooner rather than later and doesn’t let his beloved wife be humiliated like his beautiful and spirited late mother! History must NOT repeat itself!

Bonnie Fuller

