Suri Cruise's Public Tantrum This Week — Because Of Divorce?

Suri Cruise had a very public temper tantrum on June 25 — was her public meltdown because she knew her Mom and Dad were getting divorced?

Suri Cruise, 6, is often photographed having tantrums in public, but she had a major meltdown earlier this week – did she know about the divorce?

Psychotherapist Dr. Gilda Carle, the 30-second therapist on Today.com, spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com about whether Suri’s tantrum was a signal things were not right at home.

“Oh yes, when a child throws a temper-tantrum that is the signal that something is not in balance. She has had a pampered life. She always gets what she wants, when she wants it.”

“Now that her parents are splitting, she’s going to see a differnet life. I hope they seek counseling for her and for the family.”

Dr. Gilda added that her future tantrums will be a way of Suri trying to get her parents back together.

“When she’s crying or having an issue, she’s got to be able to express herself in a safe way. It has to be looked upon as a way of grabbing her parents attention so they will come back in unison.”

Throwing tantrums is a very typical way of dealing with stressful issues, added Dr. Gilda, of drgilda.com. “Tom & Katie are both going to be united in trying to get her to stop. That could be seen as a way she could get them back together again.”

“Tom & Katie will be forced to talk about something, even if it is Suri’s bad behavior. Kids are very manipulative and they will pull anything to get parents to come back together again.”

She added that Suri’s emotional safety is a top priority.

What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers?

–Written by Dory Larrabee, Reported by Emily Morgan

Check Us Out On Pinterest!

More on Tom and Katie:

JavaScript is required to load the comments.