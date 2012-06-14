Drake's Entourage Attacks Chris Brown In NYC — Bloody Photo Posted On Twitter

Chris was left bloody this morning after an alleged intense altercation with Drake’s entourage! Is Rihanna the cause? Find out the details of their fight — and see a photo of the gash on Chris’ face!

Chris Brown and Drake‘s entourage allegedly got into a fight with one another while both partying at WIP nightclub in New York City during the early morning hours of June 14!

Between the hours of 4 and 5AM, the NYPD were called to the scene after a fight broke out! Reports are saying that a bottle was thrown at Chris’s face with a note inside stating, “I’m f**king the love of your life! Deal with it!”

Five people were said to be left injured after the altercation — with bumps, bruises and lacerations, including Chris’ deep gash on his chin!

After the incident, Chris, 23, tweeted a series of angry messages, along with the above photo, saying, “How u party wit rich n**** that hate? Lol… Throwing bottles like girls? #shameonya!” Chris’ Instagram account captioned the photo with, “Bottles? It’s nothing! Lol.”

The reason for the altercation reportedly stems from a long history between Chris, Drake, 25, and Rihanna, who was having a care-free dinner at Da Silvano in NYC hours before the incident occurred! But she soon learned of the dangerous encounter and was none too pleased!

Rihanna, 24, can’t believe what happened between Chris and Drake’s entourage. “When she heard they were fighting and apparently over her, she shook her head and was like, ‘You’ve got to be f**king kidding me,’” our source tells HollywoodLife.com!

A source close to Chris said, “I guess Drake was feeling his liquor and trying to go in on Chris and whispered something to him like ‘you know i’m fu**ing Rihanna,’ and Chris was like ‘man get out of here with that sh*t, ni**a.'”

Things only escalated from that point! The source adds, “When Chris threw up his hand and told him to get out of his face, Drake’s people started getting violent and it popped off. Mind you, Chris didn’t even touch that fool. He just waved his hand and told him to get lost.”

Despite earlier reports, however, Drake’s rep released a statement saying, “Drake did not participate in any wrongdoing of any kind last night at W.I.P. He was on his way out of the club when the altercation began. He did not engage in any activity which resulted in injury to person or damage to property.”

While the two rappers have been thought to have a long-running feud over Drake’s hookup with Chris’ ex Rihanna, a source close to the situation said, “The fight had nothing to do with Chris and Drake. Chris put himself into the middle of it when it wasn’t at all involving him. He jumped up into the situation and then bottles started flying. It wasn’t about him, but he inserted himself.”

If Chris did, in fact, instigate the fight, he runs the risk of going to jail! Chris is currently under a 5-year probation, instated in August 2009, for his assault on Rihanna.

As far as Rihanna’s involvement is concerned, “That was absolutely invented. It’s not true at all,” the source says exclusively. “That’s so crazy. The fight wasn’t about Rihanna.”

Chris and his girlfriend Karrueche Tran are currently cooperating with authorities who are investigating the altercation further! A source says “Chris’ team is encouraging him to get medical attention. Right now, he’s just cooperating with police with questions and so forth. He’s all right, but his chin is busted up and we all told him to go get it checked out before it gets worse.”

What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers? Whose side are you on?

Watch the video of Chris Brown’s blood soaked car after Chris reportedly got into a scuffle with Drake



Loading video...

— Chris Rogers, additional reporting by Nicole Karlis and Eric Mitchell

More on Chris/Drake/Rihanna News:

JavaScript is required to load the comments.