Queen Latifah Comes Out As A Lesbian

After years of keeping her sexual identity behind closed doors, Queen Latifah admitted the LGBT people are her ‘peeps’ during a show at the 2012 Long Beach Pride.

Queen Latifah‘s latest show must have been quite liberating for her. At the 2012 Long Beach Pride event in California last weekend, the 42-year-old award-winning singer, rapper and actress officially came out as gay.

“Y’all my peeps (people),” she said, referring to the LGBT community. “I love you!”

The Queen performed to a crowd of about 1,000 people for more than an hour, telling them to “keep your support system tight” and also warning about keeping safe from STDs.

“Thank you to all my favorite peep guests who came out to support me. I appreciate it. I love you so much. Hope you had a beautiful time,” she said. “Y’all be safe whatever y’all get into tonight. Boys –- strap it up. Ladies –- strap it up.”

We applaud the Queen with her decision to come out. Are you surprised by her announcement?

