Get Madonna's Non-Surgical Facelift Now

If you want to look as young as Madonna did on the Super Bowl, even if you’re 53 (like she is), then you can get her gorgeous skin without undergoing the knife. Here’s how.

Whether you loved or loathed Madonna’s totally talked about Super Bowl performance, you have to admit that she and her skin looked stunningly ageless.

But that wasn’t always the case. Just a couple of years ago, the Material Girl was looking less than youthful. Darker circles were forming under her eyes, her cheeks were starting to sag and her pallor was getting ashen. Madonna looked tired.

So how did Madonna kick 53 in the face, literally, and look as fresh as a daisy at the Super Bowl?

The word among top NYC dermatologists is that Madonna’s youthful look is NOT the result of a traditional facelift. Instead, the superstar has undergone treatments with a Smartxide DOT CO2 laser, believes top NYC dermatologist, Dr. Bruce Katz.

“It gives a better result than a surgical facelift,” says Dr. Katz, “because you never get that tightened deer in the headlights look .”

“When you have laser treatments you CAN’T end up looking different — the treatments can only take you back to what you used to look like, whereas surgery can change the way you look,” explains Dr. Katz.

In Madonna’s case, he believes she has successfully had a series of four to six laser treatments with excellent results.

“She has the ideal woman’s eyes — no dark circles or crow’s feet, elevated eyebrows with nice arches and she has smooth light skin,” says Dr. Katz. “No woman her age could look like this without doing anything.”

The great thing is that you can also get the same laser treatments as Madonna.

So how does the laser work to drop years off your face or neck?

“It drills microscopic holes in the skin and vaporizes the skin’s damaged collagen which is responsible for wrinkling, loose skin, dark spots and lines,” explains Dr. Katz. “The laser also stimulates new collagen production which fills the channels drilled in your face and fills in your lines and wrinkles, as well as tightening the skin, says Dr. Katz, who has had highly successful results with many patients.

The side effects are fairly minimal. You’ll be red and puffy for a couple of days, so it’s best to have the treatments on a Friday afternoon so you look perfect again by Monday.

“The only thing is that you won’t see the full results of the treatments for three to six months. “It takes that amount of time for the collagen to come in and as it matures, it tightens the skin,” explains Dr. Katz, “but you will see results after two to three sessions.”

Other benefits of the laser non-surgical facelift — the improvement in your face will be gradual so no one will notice that you’ve had work done, and once the new collagen comes in, it can literally take 15 to 20 years off your age and last up to five years — in which case you can do it again.

Most people require 4 to 6 session to get the best results and treatments cost about $975 per treatment, but that’s still far less than the typical $15,000 – $18,000 for a traditional facelift.

Now, I can tell you that I’ve tried the laser treatments and I can totally notice the results. I literally have no crow’s feet now, almost no lines under my eyes and my skin has never looked better or smoother, and I’m 55. So I am not surprised that Madonna has chosen this refreshing route.

If you want to try laser treatments, you need to find a doctor like Dr. Katz, who specializes in laser treatments and is Director of Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Clinic at Mt. Sinai Medical Center and Director of Juva Skin & Laser Center in NYC.

And once you have had the Madonna laser lift, then you must stay out of the sun so you don’t damage your skin again. You must wear an SPF 15 everyday and an SPF 30 sunscreen containing either zinc oxide, titanium dioxide or avobenzone, to protect your skin if you go into the sun.

“Protecting your skin from the sun is the best anti-aging treatment you can continue to do,” insists Dr. Katz.

In any case, if you want to look ageless like Madonna, you now have her secret!

— Bonnie Fuller

