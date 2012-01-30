Nicole Says: Chuck Bass Go Find Blair Waldorf, YOUR Runaway Bride

Even though Blair is now married to an evil Prince and has run off with a boy from Brooklyn, I think she’s closer than EVER to finally being with her true love, Chuck Bass.

Blair’s royal fairytale turned into her absolute worst nightmare on the Jan. 30 episode of Gossip Girl. She was humiliated in front of the entire world and had to torture herself by not resisting being whisked away by Chuck, only to end up being schemed by her own husband (yes, HUSBAND).

And we all have only one person to thank for this royal mess — and that’s Gossip Girl herself. Or should we say, Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg)?

Even though Blair (Leighton Meester) didn’t ride off into the sunset with Chuck (Ed Westwick) at the end, it doesn’t mean that they’re over for good. The producers have even said Chuck and Blair are NEVER over.

It’s like Gossip Girl said — this is just the beginning. I’m not worried in the LEAST about the possibility of Dan (Penn Badgley) and Blair getting together. Chuck and Blair have been through SO much, I know this one will be no different. Everyone is rooting for them. Blair’s own mother, Eleanor Waldorf, asked Chuck to STOP the wedding after Blair had a Sex and the City-like panic attack. Chuck listened to Blair’s mom and went to the church to ask Blair not to marry Louis.

“It should be me and you out there,” Chuck said to Blair.

“Of course, I love you. I’ve always loved you. I love you more and more every day if that’s even possible,” Blair said to Chuck.

But she wouldn’t budge because she was still convinced her vow to God to marry Louis is the only thing keeping Chuck alive.

Good thing Serena (Blake Lively) ruined that one for her. Before Blair and Louis’ “I do’s” Serena told Chuck the reason Blair didn’t call off the wedding weeks ago. However, that wasn’t enough for Chuck to yell “I DO” when the priest asked if anybody objected to their marriage.

Fortunately, Georgina filmed the entire conversation Blair and Chuck had about loving each other and sent out a GG just at the right time. Blair was embarrassed and ran away, but eventually went through with her nuptials after speaking with Louis (Hugo Becker).

But what came next was the most SHOCKING part of all…

Here are my 4 ‘OMG’ moments:

#1 Prince Louis is EVIL

I’m still in shock over this. All along I thought Louis had a good heart and was hopelessly in love with Blair. Who would have thought in a million years that he would be the biggest schemer in all of this?! When Prince Louis and Princess Blair joined together for their last dance before jetting off on their honeymoon, Louis told Blair their marriage was just going to be “a show” and that it would just be for the cameras. After all that Blair had put him through, there was not “love” that would exist in there marriage. Blair really should have run the first time.

#2 Blair Runs Off With DAN!

OF ALL PEOPLE! Blair leaves her wedding reception and runs away with Lonely Boy at the same time Chuck is searching for her. But I don’t think this is ANY indication that Blair chooses Dan over Chuck. Dan is always the guy Blair runs to when she’s in a crisis. However, after all is said and done, it would have been nice if Blair ran away with Chuck. Something tells me he’ll find her soon enough though and all will be merry in this CHAIRYTALE.

#3 GEORGINA IS GOSSIP GIRL!

Who saw that one coming?? I’m not sure if I buy it though. I don’t think Georgina has always been the real gossip girl, but I think she’ll be taking her place for the time being. And frankly, I wouldn’t mind it. I’m pleasantly surprised with her attempt to destroy Blair’s wedding!

#4 Serena Tells Dan: ‘I Love You’

Unfortunately for Serena, her dream became a reality. Even though I don’t think Blair and Dan will end up together, I don’t think Serena and Dan will either. Dan is so not into her.

Sure, tonight’s episode didn’t end in our much-hoped-for fairytale, but it will one day. I think this was hands down the best episodes of Gossip Girl ever. Now that Blair definitely won’t spend the rest of her life with Louis because he’s EVIL, Blair will have no choice but to finally return to Chuck, right?

She won’t do anybody any good by being with anobody else!

So Chuck Bass, we know you’re searching for your runaway bride right this very minute! And if you’re not, you better get to it! Don’t give up now!!

What did you think about tonight’s episode, HollywoodLifers? Have you given up on Chuck and Blair? Were you as shocked by Louis’ behavior as I was? Vote and weigh in below.

XOXO

–Nicole Karlis

JavaScript is required to load the comments.