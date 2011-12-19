Suri Cruise Wants $100,000-Plus Christmas Gifts! Will She Get Them?

Let’s hope Suri was nice this year! She’s asking Santa for a pony, diamond earrings and MORE!

Suri Cruise’s doting parents give her everything she wants — and she definitely wants a lot this year! The 5-year-old has quite the wish list, and In Touch reports that Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes will do whatever it takes to fulfill her dreams. “Tom and Katie love the holidays and always go overboard to make sure Suri has a magical time,” a family friend revealed. “They are buying absolutely everything she asked for!”



But Suri doesn’t want your average gifts such as a doll. Her wish list is worth thousands of dollars! Here’s what she’s asking for:

A $100,000 pony

$15,000 diamond stud earrings

$1,500 custom-designed princess gowns

TOTAL: $116,500

WOW! Do you think Suri is too spoiled? Her parents certainly have the money, but does she really need all those expensive items?

-Anna Moeslein

