Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Are Keeping Their Relationship Casual! But How Does Zac Feel? Sources Tell All!

HollywoodLife.com spoke to a source about Vanessa’s relationship with Austin Butler and they gave us the scoop on how things are going. Plus, one of Zac’s friends reveals his thoughts on his ex and her new man!

Vanessa Hudgens has been spending a lot of time with Austin Butler lately, including having slumber parties. So what’s going on with Vanessa and the Disney star? We spoke to a friend of Vanessa’s to find out!

“It isn’t a serious thing at all,” reveals an insider in Vanessa’s camp. “She’s having fun hooking up with him but no official relationship has flourished yet. They’d hooked up before their Saturday night out. It’s a friends with benefits situation.”

Eyewitnesses at Bob’s Big Boy restaurant in Burbank said Vanessa and Austin were there in a group. “She looked way more interested in him than he was in her, but they both looked like an item,” says a source who was there on Saturday. “Her friends acted like it was completely normal for them to be so coupled up.”

But as soon as the two went outside where the paparazzi were waiting, they “completely stopped acting like a couple and avoided interaction in front of the cameras” another eyewitness notes.

So what does Vanessa’s famous ex Zac Efron have to say about all of this? A friend of Zac’s confesses, “He doesn’t care about her new relationships as long as she is happy.”

Spoken like a true friend! Do you guys think Vanessa and Austin will continue to keep things casual or will they get more serious as time goes on? Let us know in your comments!

Reporting by Russ Weakland

For more on Vanessa!