Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Aren't Ruling Out Baby Number Seven!

In a new interview with Brad, the actor gushes about his true love Angie, their amazing family and how he went from a ‘pathetic’ man to a ‘satisfied’ father.

After his marriage to Jennifer Aniston ended in 2005, Brad Pitt thrust himself into fatherhood, meeting the woman he loves, Angelina Jolie and settling into her “interesting” life. But surprisingly, Brad admits becoming a father right out of the gates was very much “instinctual” and he felt the urge to be better.

“When Angie and I first met, we came together quite quickly and we decided we were adopting,” Brad tells Parade magazine. “Now the rules are that because we are not married, I can’t adopt. Angie adopts. We decided we were adopting a daughter. We were going to do it right out of the gate. We were not going to mess around.”

“Angie said, ‘No shopping [for kids].’ I thought that was astute and beautifully put. It took the pressure off of adoption and brought a magic to it,” Brad continues. “We had set our parameters—we had room in our family if anyone needed a home. We got the call, and that’s our eldest daughter, Zahara.”

Brad goes on to explain how “instinctual” parenthood was and how he simply fell into the role. And he’s obviously good at it — he’s got six amazing kids, Maddox, 10, Pax, 7, Zahara, 6, Shiloh, 5, and 3-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

“I was surprised at how automatic it is, how much of it is instinctual,” Brad says of fatherhood. “And now I have a great confidence and trust in those instincts. I mean, one sound at night and you’re awake and up because they may need you. Or when they start to have a tantrum, you know to divert them from spinning out by helping them focus on something. It just goes on and on. I tell them, ‘You can make a mess, but you’ve got to clean it up.'”

And when it comes to his six messy kids, Brad says they’re all different and unique in their own ways and he credits nature vs. nurture for that. “If you ask me about nature versus nurture, I’m going to say it is 80 percent nature, absolutely,” he explains. “You see [a child’s character] six, maybe nine months in. Now, some of our kids need more nurturing than others. Some have more delicacy. They’re all just unique individuals.”

And will Brad and Angelina — who he says is “such a great mom” — be adding any more unique individuals to their beautiful brood? Sounds like it could be a possibility!

“I mean, how many stories have you read that aren’t true, stories about me and Angie being married or fighting or splitting up?” Brad says. “And when we don’t split up, there’s a whole new round that we’ve made up and we’re back together again! We’ll get married when everyone can. We’re not splitting up. And we don’t have a seventh child yet.”

YET! Oh, we sense number seven soon!

