Justin Bieber Gets A Street Named After Him! Wow!

If, at 11-years-old you were given the authority to do anything you wanted as “mayor of the day” for your city, what would you do as your first order of business? Name a street after Justin Bieber, naturally! Caroline Gonzalez did just that in her hometown of Forney, Texas after winning a contest designed to get young people interested in the government.So why’d she do it? “Because I really like Justin Bieber,” Caroline told E! News. “I like his music and I like him. And I thought, why not have a street in my hometown named after my favorite singer?”

City officials say the sign was made for about $20 and would only be displayed for today. Aw, it’s only temporary? Sounds like it’s time for the real mayor to step in!

What do you think of Caroline’s first act as mayor? Would you have done the same?

