'Real Housewives Of New York' Reunion Recap — Ramona Accuses LuAnn Of Having An Open Marriage!

The ladies of New York got into some heated arguments in part one of the reunion, with Ramona attacking LuAnn for everything from her marriage to her children and Sonja and Alex taking credit for the passing of gay marriage!

The Real Housewives of New York gathered for yet another reunion airing July 25, and this one managed to be the most dramatic and vicious yet. The most heated of all however was Ramona Singer — who behaved like a petulant child and mean girl!

To be fair, no one comes off good or seeming like an adult during any of these reunion specials. It is however annoying to see Kelly Bensimon and Cindy Barshop who by and large are the most sane being attacked by the trifecta of horrible blondes on the show. Alex McCord in particular seems to be getting over the fact that she was never popular by attacking all the other women for fights she was at times never even involved in.

The most upsetting part of the reunion came at the end however when Ramona began attacking LuAnn’s daughter. These grown up children can go after each other all they want but attacking a teenager? Really Ramona?

She then throws in that LuAnn and her husband were in an open relationship when she gets backed against a wall which is pretty awful. Try imagine a former friend saying that in front of a large group of people and then try to imagine a former friend saying it in front of millions of people.

Jill Zarin meanwhile was her normal self. Understanding sometimes, angry and heated at others but at least consistent. Sonja Morgan and Alex meanwhile may have taken the MVP award for the evening when the pair took credit for passing marriage equality in New York. Gays of the world rejoice!

So HollywoodLifers, who do you think was the meanest during the reunion last night?

