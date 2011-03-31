Are Jacob And Renesmee Getting Their Own Movie Series After Twilight?

Did Stephenie Meyer reveal she’s starting a Twilight spinoff starring Taylor Lautner?

Stephenie Meyer already dished the goods on Kristen Stewart‘s Bella wedding dress, and now she may have let the cat out of the bag about a new Twilight sequel! In her new interview with USA Today the writer refused to answer whether Jacob (Taylor Lautner) and Renesmee (Mackenzie Foy) are capable of having children, because she might write more about them.

As you guys know, when we leave Breaking Dawn Jacob is a teenager and Renesmee is aging rapidly. But does this mean if Jacob stops himself from aging, as werewolves can do, and they catch up to each other they could have kids?

“That is a question I’m reserving the right not to answer, because there is a chance I’ll go back to their story,” says Stephenie. What?! She might come back to the story of Jacob and Renesmee?! We wouldn’t blame her, the whole imprinting plotline is fascinating, although many fans were disappointed that Jacob “imprinted” on Bella and Edward’s baby. As the devoted fans know though, this only means he is protective of her and doesn’t mean he has any inappropriate feelings towards Renesmee. He will wait until she gets older to act on anything, as he should.

So what do you guys think of a Jacob and Renesmee movie or series? Would you want to see this? Since we haven’t gotten more of Midnight Sun, Twilight told from Edward’s perspective, and Stephenie says she’s not working on it anytime soon, maybe we can get our fix with a Jacob/Renesmee story. (And would anyone else want Taylor and his Renesmee-lookalike-girlfriend Lily Collins to star in it??)

Lorena O’Neil