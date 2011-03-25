Kirstie Alley Rejects George Lopez Apology: Now I Want Your Kidney!

Don’t mess with Kirstie Alley! George Lopez apologized for calling the ‘Dancing With The Stars’ celeb a pig. But that’s not enough — now she wants him to give back the kidney his ex-wife donated to save his life!

George Lopez insulted the wrong Fat Actress! His late-night attack on her weight spurred Kirstie Alley to fire back hard, calling him a “drunk pig” — a sharp dig at his past drinking problems. Now George says he’s sorry. But it’s way too little, way too late: Kirstie wants more!

She took to Twitter to say, “I don’t need or want ur apology…I want your kidney dude..on behalf of ur X and all the women uv insulted…give it back.”

George and his wife Ann divorced last year after 17 years of marriage. Their split came as a shock because Ann had donated one of her kidneys to George, whose suffered from a genetic condition that made his own organs deteriorate.

Now Kirstie wants revenge for Ann — and all the women she says George has hurt!

Her new demand came after the Lopez Tonight host tweeted, “I misjudged the joke. No malice was intended and I apologize to Kirstie.”

The trouble started when everyone was cheering for Kirstie after her cha-cha wowed the judges during the Season 12 premiere of Dancing With The Stars. But George was less than impressed.

“She did a nice job, her little hooves tapping away,” he said on his show. “Before the show she went to the market. And then she had roast beef. And this is her going all the way home.” He then played a clip from a Geico commercial that shows a pig wee-wee-weeing out the window of a car.

Kirstie quickly fired back. “Don’t worry about George’s comments…” she tweeted. “Just remember what happens to the big bad, drunk wolf…falls in a boiling pot of vodka. Piggy laughs.” That sounded like a shot at George’s self-acknowledged alcohol problem.

So far, the score looks to be Kirstie 2, George 1. Unless you just want to give him a big, fat zero.