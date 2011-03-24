Kirstie Alley Fires Back At George Lopez With Her Own Low Blow: He's 'A Drunk Pig'!

Kirstie decided to retaliate with George’s alcohol problems instead of taking the high road — Was this right?

If you cross Kirstie Alley, she’ll come back at you, and hard! While everyone was in awe of Kirstie’s amazing moves on the Season 12 premiere of Dancing with the Stars, George Lopez decided to compare Kirstie to a pig on his late-night show. In light of George’s poor taste, Kirstie opted to fire back rather than keep mum.

“If you read my stream — I just called George Lopez a PIG :)” she tweeted. “lol…a drunk pig...hehe.”

Just like Kirstie ‘s life-long struggle with weight, George has admitted to a drinking problem. His ex-wife Ann Lopez has even said, “He was drinking and staying out late. I think he was trying to destroy himself.”

Lopez later said in his book George Lopez. Why You Crying? that Ann “saved me from wasting my life, drinking my life away.”

We think George’s comments were incredibly distasteful and unnecessary. But do you think Kirstie should have taken the high road herself?

— Chloe Melas