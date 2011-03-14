Leigh Says: Suri Cruise, 5, Has Her Own Assistant! This Is The Craziest Thing I've Ever Heard!

Even by Hollywood standards, this is pretty out of control. What kind of 5-year-old needs an assistant?

Bottles, pacifiers, $1,700 Dolce and Gabbana bags and now her own personal assistant?? Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes need to re-evaluate their daughter Suri‘s situation. There is no need for their almost 5-year-old daughter to be escorted around by an assistant who is there to cater to her every beck and call. Just look at this photo! The man to the right is not only holding Katie’s purse, but he is keeping a tight grip on spoiled Suri’s lollipop. This is absurd/hilarious!

I’ve seen a lot of crazy stuff in my time as a Hollywood reporter, but this might be the craziest. The poor man has a preschooler giving him orders? I mean, come on, she still drinks out of a bottle and sucks on a pacifier.

Tom and Katie, it is time to stop babying Suri. The more you continue to allow this kind of behavior, the more spoiled she will become. A nanny is one thing…

.

