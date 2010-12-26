The Real Reason Michael C. Hall & Jennifer Carpenter Are Getting Divorced: 'Dexter' Doesn't Want Babies!

Michael reportedly promised Jen babies when they got married, but he changed his mind!

Sadly, one of our favorite couples Michael C. Hall, 39, and wife Jennifer Carpenter, 31, filed for divorce on Dec. 17. But despite rumors suggesting that Michael’s alleged romance with Dexter co-star Julia Stiles, 29, was the cause for the split, a new report claims that the real reason that marriage fell apart was because Michael just didn’t want to have babies!

Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter are ending their marriage!

The National Enquirer reports that both Michael and Jennifer had agreed that they wanted to have children when they got married in December 2008. But that changed earlier this year when Michael was diagnosed and began treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma. And even though Jennifer confirmed in April that Michael had fully recovered, his mind was made up, the tabloid reports.

“Jennifer was extremely supportive throughout Michael’s ordeal and never gave up hope of them having a baby,” a source told the National Enquirer. But when he got better, Michael didn’t want to start a family with Jen anymore.

That’s why “Jennifer moved out shortly thereafter,” explained the insider.

–Lindsey DiMattina

