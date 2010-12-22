Rachael Ray Is Being Pressured By Her Family To Have A Baby

The queen of quick cooking says she’s too busy to have a baby — but her family disagrees. They’re pushing her to have a baby or adopt. Should they back off?

Rachael Ray earned $15 million last year as a chef on the Food Network and as a talk show host. She says that running her empire keeps her too busy to focus on starting a family, but her very own father is speaking out in the hopes that she’ll take some time off to have a baby. “I think Rachael would make a great mom,” her dad, Jim Ray, tells the National Enquirer. “But she just won’t discuss it. I asked her about it a year or so ago and she made a joke and dropped the subject.”

Besides writing cookbooks, hosting her talk show and filming episodes of 15 Minute Meals, Rachael, 42, keeps busy chasing after the dog she and husband John Cusimano share. “Rachel tells [her dog] Isaboo, ‘Tell grandpa hello.’ Isaboo and I have a wonderful grandfather-granddaughter relationship,” Jim says about the pit bull.

Sure, dogs and work keep her busy, but according to an ex-boyfriend there’s an even bigger reason that Rachael isn’t rushing to have a baby. Joseph Mills told the Enquirer in 2006 that Rachael was unable to conceive. “I know that today, with all her success, Rachael is crushed by the knowledge she is unable to have children,” he said.

“While Rachael claims having children is not a priority, I think deep down she is hurting,” a source tells the tabloid. Despite her reported inability to have her own baby, the source says that she’s even opposed to adopting. “The whole family will be with Rachael and John during the holidays. But they all know better than to suggest Rachael adopt a child. It just gets her upset, and no one wants to spoil the get-togethers.”

It’s Rachael and John’s prerogative whether or not they want to adopt, but I can’t help but think that a child would be very lucky to have them as parents. Do you agree, HollyMoms?

–Amy L. Harper

