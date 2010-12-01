Red Carpet Beauty Of The Day: Natalie Portman's Hairstylist Tells You How To Get Her Fabulous Hairstyle!

The actress’ hairstylist tells you how to get her spectacular red carpet hair!

How gorgeous did Natalie Portman look last night at the New York premiere of her highly-anticipated movie, Black Swan. Wouldn’t you just kill for hair like that? No need: I’ve got the hookup straight from her stylist. Read on!

Natalie’s hair was done by celebrity hairstylist John D., who was inspired by her glamorous, black Dior

dress. He says he was originally tempted to give her an updo, but further review of the dress led to a more dramatic long style. “The hair helped balance the total look, especially since the bottom of the dress was so full.” Here’s what John did to get Natalie’s fabulous hair:

1)Start by applying Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream to damp hair, then blow your hair smooth using a round brush to give it ‘oomph’ at the root.

2) Begin curling round sections of your hair (starting at the back) with a 1″ barrel curling iron. Curl the hair around your face back and away from your face.

3) Use one of John’s signature tricks: spray a paddle brush with Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray and use it to separate and loosen the curls into a smooth style. Finish the look with Moroccanoil Glimmer Shine Spray for lovely shine and you’re done!

As a personal note, I LIVE for Moroccanoil Oil Treatment and the whole line of products. It’s the best thing in the world for your ends and a little goes a long way. No wonder Natalie’s hair has such great shine and body!

What do you think? Do you like Natalie’s red carpet hair? Vote now!

