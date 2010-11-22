NSYNC's JC Chasez Is Working On ‘Glee’ Star Matthew Morrison's Debut Album!

Matthew is a super talented performer, has a fabulous body and now has *NSYNC’s JC Chasez working on his debut album — talk about something to be thankful for!

Glee Star Matthew Morrison‘s ripped abs, flawless vocals and all around sexiness is working on a new album, but don’t expect it to be all about Glee or Broadway. *NSYNC’s JC Chasez is writing songs for the 32-year-old triple threat and he promised he’s creating a sound that is strictly tailored to Mr. Morrison…and not Mr. Shuester!

The 34-year-old former boybander promised us this was the case at the launch of the Rolling Stone Restaurant in Hollywood Nov. 21 and now we are giddy with ant-ici…….pation!

“I mean when you do Glee, you cover everyone else’s songs, so now you have to dream up a sound that would be specifically tailored to him. So for the last couple months, I have been experimenting with some different sounds and working with some producers, it’s a lot of fun,” the 34-year-old former boy bander told us at the Rolling Stone restaurant launch in Hollywood Nov. 21, adding, “You know, you have to take him out of the classroom!”

So what’s this non-Gleeful sound? “It’s modern and contemporary; he’s got a great voice, so I have to make songs that are made for him,” JC explained.

Are you as excited as we are to hear Matthew and JC’s collaboration?

Russ Weakland