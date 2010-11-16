Awkward! Rihanna Gets A VERY Personal Bikini Wax!

Can you imagine if someone recognized you while you were laying bare during a bikini wax!?

Rihanna, 22, received some extra special attention during a recent trip to the salon according to the Toronto Sun. “Every time time I get a wax I specify the lady is old and speaks Russian and no English,” she tells the paper about her desire to keep a low profile when getting waxed. But on her latest visit, she didn’t get what she asked for. Instead, “she was a 25-year-old American!”

Considering Rihanna is a mega star with multiple No. 1 hits like “Umbrella” and “Hard,” it’s no wonder she prefers an older, non-English speaking person who wouldn’t recognize her. Instead, she had to make awkward conversation while being waxed — down there!

“She recognized me before I took my clothes off and I think she couldn’t wait until we were alone and she could ask for an autograph or a picture or something,” Rihanna recalls. “So I’m lying there and in pain… and she was basically like, ‘I know who you are, you’re Rihanna!’ I was like ‘Awkward!’”

That’s painful in every sense of the word!

“It was probably one of the most awkward moments of my entire life” Rihanna admits. “I just got up and I got outta there and said (to my manager), ‘Don’t ever bring me back here! I told you, old and Russian!'”