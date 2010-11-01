Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber: Are They The Newest Tween Power Couple?

Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber had an alleged secret hook-up! Do YOU think they make a cute couple?

In the world of tween stars, any relationship is possible with a little bit of mixing and matching. Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas. Nick and Miley Cyrus. Selena and Taylor Lautner. Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner. We could go on and on, but we’ll stop for your sake. And now it’s time to make way for the next “should’ve seen it coming” couple.

Recently it’s been reported that ex-Jonas girlfriend and Disney starlet Demi Lovato and Justin “The Biebz” Bieber had a little hook-up of their own!

Life & Style reports, “A source close to the pair says that Demi thought Justin was very ‘mature for his age’ and was fairly ‘shocked’ to learn he was an excellent kisser!

Wow! It’s been quite a week for Demi — she had to fly home, cancel dates on her tour with the Jonas Brothers and she even got pseudo-engaged! Justin is currently making fan girls go crazy with a case of the “OMGs” on his tour, but it sounds like he found time to start a little fling with the pop princess.

Since Demi’s relationship with the middle Jonas didn’t work out so well, maybe it’s a good thing she’s going after guys a little bit younger than her. This pairing might just make sense. But hey, nobody said playing the field when you’re young and famous is a bad thing.

–Jenna Mullins