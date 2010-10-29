This Is Heartbreaking: A 22-Year-Old Mother Kills Her Infant Son Because He Interrupted Her Farmville Game on Facebook

Alexandra V. Tobias is awaiting trial after pleading guilty to shaking her 3-month-old son to death. Can you believe that the Florida woman committed this senseless act of violence because her infant’s cries were distracting her while she was playing Farmville on Facebook? How could this happen?

If there is any justice Alexandra V. Tobias will spend the rest of her life behind bars. The 22-year-old Jacksonville, Florida resident recently plead guilty to killing her 3-month-old son over an online game. She admits that Dylan Lee Edmonson had been crying for a while as she played the popular Facebook game Farmville.

Alexandra told police that when the infant wouldn’t stop crying, last January, she stepped away from the game long enough to shake the boy, smoke a cigarette and then shake the boy again. The unfit mother suggested that little Dylan “may have hit his head during the shaking.”

Disgusting. I can’t stomach this kind of abuse. Considering that so many of my friends and family are struggling to conceive, it really enrages me that mothers can be so careless with the kids they were blessed to have.

Dylan’s death has been classified as second-degree murder, so if convicted, Alexandra faces the possibility of life in prison. The Farmville craze — it has more than 75 million users who earn virtual money by growing and harvesting crops — is becoming a big cause for concern because there are so many reports of players, like Alexandra, have become addicted to the game.

Dr. Phil even featured a Farmville-addicted mother on his talk show in January. Playing Farmville online became an obsession for this woman. She admits to being on the computer playing from the moment she wakes up until late into the night, while her kids were eating microwaveable meals and living in filth.

If you find yourself spending way too much time taking care of your cyber crops, Dr. Phil suggests deleting the game to ensure that it doesn’t become a bigger problem.

I’m going to share this story with every single one of my Facebook friends that like to boast about how well their corn crop and avocado harvests are doing. I suggest you do the same thing!

–Amy L. Harper

