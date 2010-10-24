Lisa Marie Presley Reveals That Michael Jackson Pressured Her To Have A Baby During Their Brief Marriage!

Lisa Marie Presley is finally opening up about her marriage to the late Michael Jackson. She reveals that on their wedding day in 1994 the King of Pop began pressuring her to have a baby. “I did want to, but I just wanted to make sure,” she says.

Woah — Lisa Marie Presley is talking about her ex-husband Michael Jackson, who died last year, and her revelations may shock you! Leave it to Oprah to get Lisa, who has four children — Riley, 21, Benjamin, 18, and 2-year-old twin girls Harper and Finley — to dish on what it was like to be married for two years to the late King of Pop. “In every sense it was a normal marriage,” Lisa tells Oprah, during the interview that took place inside the home in England she shares with guitarist husband Michael Lockwood.

And like most newlyweds, they had babies on the brain. Lisa, 42, confesses that Michael started pressuring her to have a baby on their wedding day. “I did want to, but I just wanted to make sure,” says Lisa, who admits the only thing that gave her cause for concern was the thought of ever having to go through a custody battle with the Thriller singer in the future. OMG — could you imagine if Elvis‘ daughter actually procreated with Michael? Their baby would have probably had more musical talent in its pinkie than the entire audience at the MTV VMA‘s combined!

Eventually Michael’s baby demands began to tear their relationship apart. “We would have three-day arguments, taking a break to eat or sleep,” says Lisa, who finally divorced Michael in the summer of 1996. Imagine her surprise when just two months later dental nurse Debbie Rowe announced that she was pregnant with Michael’s baby. Talk about a slap in the face. “She was there the whole time telling him that she would have his child,” Lisa tells Oprah about the woman who would go on to give birth to two of Michael’s children — Prince, 13, and Paris, 12. “He would tell me, ‘Debbie said she’ll do it.’ That’s how he knew to handle it, ‘If you’re not going to do it, this person will.'”

Considering their marriage only lasted two years, we think Lisa did the right thing by not bringing kids into their union. What do you think HollyMoms?

–Amy L. Harper