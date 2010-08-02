EXCLUSIVE! Michelle Tractenberg Tells Us: I'm Sick of People Calling Me 'Fat!'

The striking actress doesn’t want her fans to get the wrong message, and I couldn’t agree more!

We got to catch up with actress Michelle Trachtenberg at week two of the Mercedes-Benz Polo Challenge on Jul. 31 at Blue Star Jets field in Bridgehampton, where she took a break from filming Gossip Girl and openly expressed her frustration over being called fat — and considering how great the actress looked, wearing a flowing floral Rebecca Taylor maxi dress standing in the shade while attendees mingled at the SWAGG Moblie Application lounge, I don’t blame her! “Look at me,” she said while grabbing both sides of her teeny waist, “Tell me, where am I fat?”

Honestly, I couldn’t agree with her more! I’ve seen her in person at multiple events and Michelle is a thin girl with a nice figure — I think it’s ridiculous that her body is constantly under scrutiny! The down to Earth star said at the end of the day, it’s all about how it effects her fans. “It isn’t even about me, it’s about the message it sends to normal girls,” she said. “Some girl in Middle America is gonna pick up [a tabloid] and say, ‘Oh Michelle is my favorite actress and they think she’s fat, what does that say about me?'”

I don’t know about you, but I’m so happy the articulate actress is trying to send a positive message to her fans — especially with the slew of celebs who seem to be withering away! What do you think?

-Katrina Mitzeliotis

