Six Things You Never Knew About 'Legend of the Seeker' Actress Bridget Regan

Bridget Regan has acquired a cult following for her role as Confessor Kahlan Amnell in Legend of the Seeker, but even her most dedicated fans probably haven’t heard these confessions!

BFFs, we spoke with Bridget Regan who tells us she can’t wait to sky dive! The California native, who has had roles in NBC’s The Black Donnelly’s, Broadway’s Is He Dead?, AND even had a small part in Sex and the City, tells us everything you’ve ever wanted to know about her! Want to know a Christmas gift she received each year, what she looks like when she sleeps, and her family’s most popular name? Then check out the six things you never knew about Bridget!

When I was a 4 or 5 years old I was given a pair of white fringed cowboy boots for Christmas and proceeded to wear them every single day. My mom had to buy me a new pair each Christmas because they were worn through and had catsup all over them.

My boyfriend tells me I sleep like a dead cowboy.

My mom and all her sisters are named Mary. Mary Catherine, Mary Margaret, Mary Martha… Yes, I’m that Irish Catholic

I know every word to “Bust a Move” by Young MC.

I have never skydived but there has been a certificate on my fridge to skydive for the past two years.

I have milked a cow.

Catherine Doyle

.

.

.

.