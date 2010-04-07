Click to Skip Ad
Check Out Taylor Swift's Adorable Southern Wedding Ponytail!

Wed, April 7, 2010 4:45pm EDT by 5 Comments

Taylor Swift traded in her signature curls for a flirty ponytail, do you love it?

Country cutie Taylor Swift attended Paramore’s Josh Farro‘s wedding in Tennessee on Apr. 3 sporting a super cute ponytail. The usually-curly girl went for a straight style for the Southern wedding. I’m always taken aback when I see Taylor with straight hair – she really looks like a different person! I like her playful take on a ponytail, leaving her bangs loose and finishing it off with a pretty lace ribbon. What do you think of Taylor’s straight pony? Are you a fan or do you love her loose, curly locks? – Marta Topran

