Alyssa Milano Challenges Corporations: Match My $50,000 UNICEF Donation to Haiti!

Alyssa Milano makes a $50,000 donation to UNICEF and wants companies to follow suit!

Plenty of celebs have been tweeting their thoughts and prayers for the people of Haiti after a devastating earthquake hit the Caribbean island on Jan. 12 but Alyssa Milano put her money where her mouth is and donated $50,000 to UNICEF! On her Twitter page, Alyssa, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, tweeted, “★TWEET CHALLENGE★ I just donated $50,000 to UNICEF for #Haiti relief. Which corporation will match my donation?” Later, in an editorial to readers of the Huffington Post, Alyssa wrote, “So… it’s on! I challenge any corporation to match my $50,000 donation to the U.S. Fund for UNICEF. 100% of every dollar will go directly to supplies that include tarpaulins, water-purification tablets, oral rehydration salts, family water kits, medical supplies, medical kits, food, shelter, and protection.”

Alyssa joins celebrities like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie who have given $1 million to Doctors Without Borders and Lance Armstrong whose LiveStrong Foundation donated $250,000 to relief charities Partners in Health and Doctors Without Borders. George Clooney is also planning to donate his time by hosting a telethon on MTV on Jan. 22 to raise funds. Ted Turner has also made an impressive $1 million donation to The United Nations Foundation’s Haiti reconstruction efforts.

Kudos to Alyssa (and Brad, Angie, Lance and George) for setting the example of taking real action in Hollywood to help the Haitian people. We know there’s plenty of money floating around Hollywood and we hope that celebrities follow suit and donate money, not just thoughts, for this truly heartbreaking cause. — Marta Topran